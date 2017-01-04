Blackpool MP hails rail line transformation

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has hailed a project which will benefit passengers across the north of England.

Mr Maynard, who is also the rail minister, spent time at the weekend visiting the massive Ordsall Chord project in Manchester.

The scheme provides a link between the city’s two main stations and will increase the number of connections available to Fylde coast passengers.

It will also improve the reliability of services through the city.

Mr Maynard, who was handed his first ministerial post by Theresa May in the autumn, said: “I was hugely impressed with the more than 700 people who were working on such a complex scheme during the Christmas period.

“An incredible amount has been achieved in a fortnight including the installation of two new bridges and the most complex signal upgrade in 40 years.

“This will produce a better northern hub and provide improved rail services across the north of England.”

Blackpool’s railways are set for a major revamp in 2017 when work begins on electrification.