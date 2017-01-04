Blackpool icons in Big Brother house

Singing sensation Coleen Nolan and footballer Jamie O’Hara are representing Blackpool in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair made their debut in the new series of the Channel 5 reality show which aired last night.

Rumours that the two Blackpool favourites would be appearing in the show emerged yesterday, with This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield revealing in an interview with Big Brother presenter Rylan Clark: “We have very good sources at ITV who have confirmed that Coleen might be in there.”

Coleen shot to fame in the 1980s as a member of Blackpool-born girl group The Nolans. She is now a panelist on popular chat show Loose Women.

Jamie started his career as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Blackpool for a year in 2014, during which time he played 27 games and scored two goals for the team.

They joined Paul Gascoigne’s stepdaughter Bianca Gascoigne, Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Shameless actor Jody Latham, and reality TV veterans Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt in the notorious Big Brother house in a bid to be crowned the nation’s favourite.

Coleen’s older sister and fellow singing sensation Anne Nolan yesterday said she could not confirm nor deny that Coleen would be in the final line-up.

She said: “Even if she was in the line-up, she wouldn’t be able to tell anyone because of contractual agreements. I remember when Linda went in she had to keep it a secret until the very day she went in, and didn’t tell any of us.

“If she tells us and it gets out there’s the chance they’ll cancel the contract, so it’s all very secretive.

“If she is in, she hasn’t told anyone.”