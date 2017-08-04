Blackpool has the highest rate of drug deaths

Blackpool has recorded the highest rate of drug-related deaths in England and Wales for the sixth consecutive year.

There were 79 registered drug poisoning deaths in the resort between 2014 and 2016, roughly 20 deaths for every 100,000 people - according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rate is almost five times the average figure for England (4.2).

Blackpool is also some way ahead of the areas with the second and third highest rates: Neath Port Talbot (11.6) and Burnley (11.3).

Of the 10 local authorities with the highest rates, nine are either near or on the coast.

The ONS figures also show that Blackpool has come top or second on the list for drug-related mortality every year since 2001.