Blackpool grandad deliveres newborn granddaughter into the world

A doting dad is bursting with pride after delivering his newborn granddaughter into the world.

Simon Mottashed, 58, was there to save the day when his daughter Lynelle, 32, went into labour suddenly at her Peter Street home on Thursday morning.

Simon Mottashed delivered his granddaughter Jaycie Leanne Mottashed, after his daughter Lynelle Mottashed went into labour at home

He said: “I had just dropped my eldest grandson off at school and was having a walk through the town centre when my daughter phoned asking me to come around because the baby had started moving.

“I found her in the bathroom in some distress and I said ‘I think we should call an ambulance’.”

Simon took his four-year-old grandson James into another room while Lynelle was given advice from an emergency medical dispatcher over the phone.

But after just five minutes baby Jayci Leanne was born at 8.55am, weighing 5lb 11oz.

At first I panicked and said she wasn’t breathing, but after a pat on the back she gave a little cry.

Simon said: “She shouted ‘Dad, she’s coming!’ and I ran in and caught her in my arms.

“The emergency services told us to tie the cord with a piece of string, so I took off my boot lace and used that.

“A few minutes later the paramedics arrived, and I was very pleased to see them!”

Lynelle, who is also mum to Joshua, 10, said: “It all happened so quickly.

Simon Mottashed delivered his granddaughter Jaycie Leanne Mottashed, after his daughter Lynelle Mottashed went into labour at home

“I had three contractions at around 8.25am and half an hour later out she came and my dad caught her.

“He quickly grabbed a handful of towels and wrapped her up.

“She was very, very quiet when she came out.

“At first I panicked and said she wasn’t breathing, but after a pat on the back she gave a little cry.”

Mum-of-three Lynelle, who works as a carer, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital along with her daughter for a check-up, and was discharged the following day.

She said: “We’re home and she’s found her lungs. I’m on top of the world.

“I’ve got my two boys and my little girl.

“My dad was overwhelmed. I think it only hit him properly over the weekend. It’s all a bit surreal and it’s not something you expect to do, but he did an absolutely fantastic job.”

Streetlife volunteer Simon, who lives at Lennox Gate, said: “It was the most incredible experience of my life.

“It’s something I’ve never done before and I’m sure it’s not something many blokes can say they have done, but between us we did it.

“I was just in awe all day. I couldn’t believe it.

“From start to finish it only took about 20 minutes, but it felt like 20 hours.

“I’m very proud of them both.”