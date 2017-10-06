Blackpool football team to raise charity funds

AFC Blackpool players and fans are raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The club’s home game against Abbey Hulton United tomorrow will be free entry, as part of Non-League Day.

The match will start at the AFC Blackpool ground on Jepson Way, South Shore, at 3pm.

AFC Blackpool player Billy McKenna is encouraging local residents to support the team.

He said: “With Saturday being Non-League day and AFC Blackpool giving free entry, the lads and I are really hoping to get a big crowd down at the Mechanics Ground.

“The club is definitely on the up with a good squad of local lads and a good management team.

“There will be donation buckets at the ground as we’re looking to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK as this is the Non-League Day’s official charity.”

Non-League Day is a day set aside in football where supporters of Premier League and Football League clubs are encouraged to experience football at non-league level.