Blackpool firm in food recall

A Blackpool company is at the centre of a food warning after watchdogs issued a recall on some frozen products.

MDA Products, based at Unit 2a Sycamore Trading Estate was named as the supplier of 11 “potentially unsafe”products and is facing investigation.

One of the food products which have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the MDA Products Ltd items had been repackaged in unapproved premises.

It also said that the chicken and fish products may have “best before or use by dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers and without authorisation.”

A statement from the FSA said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them.”

The items were sold at Fultons Foods and Jack Fultons, Factory Foods and Home Bargains stores and notices have been put up there to warn customers.

When the Gazette called at the Squires Gate premises reporters were told the boss was not available for comment.

The products in question are: 4 Cod Fillets wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 480g, Lytham Fish Co. Basa Fillets, 800g, Lytham Fish Co. 100 per cent White Fish Fillet Burgers, 4 pack, 460g, Tasty Chicken Co. Chicken Fillets in Tomato and Herb Marinade 400g, Alaskan Pollock Fillets, wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 500g, Lytham Fish Co. 16 Seafood Sticks, 200g, 3 Chicken and Spinach Escalopes, Breaded Hake Goujons, 500g, Cod Bites, 500g, Cod Fillets 500g and Panga White Fish Fillets, 1kg.

MDA Products is listed at Companies House as having no current director.

A note dated January 4, 2017 shows that Philip John Taylor had his appointment as director terminated on November 30.

Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “During a routine inspection of MDA Products Ltd, our officers found that the business was packaging various chicken and fish products in their warehouse which they were not registered or approved to do.

“The unit was not appropriate for such activities to be taking place. The business owners are not cooperating and we cannot establish where this food has come from or where it was going to.

“There was no labelling information and we could not therefore establish that the food was safe to eat.

“That is not acceptable and we can’t allow businesses to carry out food packaging operations without proper approvals in place.

“The investigation continues as more information comes to light and Blackpool Council will not hesitate in taking any necessary enforcement action.”