Blackpool couple arrested at Manchester Airport in ‘snowballing’ child abuse probe

A husband and wife have been arrested at Manchester Airport and charged with a string of child abuse offences.

Derek Jessop, 74, and his wife Marlee Kadram, 39, from Regent Road, Blackpool, were held at the airport as they attempted to leave the UK on Monday.

Some of the alleged offences date back more than 50 years.

Jessop is charged with rape, attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14.

Kadram is charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14. They were charged on Wednesday.

They were both remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates.

The investigation started when one male contacted police and made a complaint that he had been sexually assaulted by a woman at a house in the town centre.

Prosecutor Tracey Yates said: “The police say this is the tip of an iceberg. Their investigation is snowballing.”