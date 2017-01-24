Blackpool council’s chief heads south

Blackpool Council’s deputy chief executive is leaving the authority.

Delyth Curtis, who is moving to Cheshire West and Chester Council, is also in charge of children’s services in the resort.

She has overseen one of the council’s most challenging departments, with the number of looked after children in Blackpool being the highest in the country in relation to the town’s population, at around the 500 mark.

Ms Curtis was appointed to the position of deputy chief executive at Blackpool Council last October after Carmel McKeogh took voluntary redundancy.

She said: “After spending nine years in Blackpool working across health, adults and children’s services I shall be moving to Cheshire West and Chester Council as deputy chief executive next month.

“I am really proud of the progress we have made in working with Blackpool families and children and I am confident that I am leaving a strong leadership team who have the skills, knowledge and experience to continue with that journey.

“I would like to thank everybody for the support and commitment to the work we have done and also to me personally.

“I will always feel proud to have worked in Blackpool with the most fabulous and innovative individuals, teams and organisations.”

Coun Graham Cain, cabinet secretary for Blackpool Council, said: “Del has been the director of people and statutory director of children’s services since August 2014, having previously been the director of adult services and has worked for the council since 2007.

“During Del’s time with the council she has delivered some major improvements in social care and has led on building closer relationships with all our partners, in particular health and schools, including the sponsors of our academies.

“Del should be very proud of her achievements in Blackpool.

“We are very sad to see Del leave but wish her well in the wonderful new opportunity she has as the deputy chief executive at Cheshire West and Chester Council.

“They are certainly fortunate to have gained such an asset.”

The council is now looking to recruit a new director of children’s services. Its pay structure shows the role comes with a salary of between £120,000 and £125,000.