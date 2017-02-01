Blackpool Council chiefs hail Imperial sale

Resort chiefs have hailed the £12.8m sale of the Imperial Hotel as another “boost” to Blackpool.

The Gazette reported yesterday how the iconic Grade II listed landmark was bought for £12.8m by the Fragrance Group, a company founded by a billionaire property tycoon from Singapore.

It had been “under offer” for several weeks on agent’s Savills’ website but was sold for more than the guide price of £10.5m. Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Imperial is a historic building tied with Blackpool’s seaside heritage so it is really encouraging to see investors come in to buy the hotel.

“This investment is yet another boost in a long line of people queuing up to put money into the resort, helping the local economy and creating and supporting jobs for local people.”