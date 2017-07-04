Blackpool convention deal is simply wand-erful

Just the trick!

Tourism bosses have pulled the rabbit out of the hat in sealing a deal for the resort to continue hosting the world’s biggest magic convention.

It was the stroke of a pen, rather than the wave of a wand which ensured the Winter Gardens would continue to welcome the top conjurers in the business - a five-year deal will see the Blackpool Magicians’ Club convention run each February.

Alan Horne from Blackpool Magicians’ Club is excited to be able to bring more top names to the town.

He said: “Blackpool Magicians Club is delighted with the new agreement to continue the event at the Winter Gardens for the next five years.

“Every February the Club welcomes magicians from all over the World and we have worked closely with the Winter Gardens and VisitBlackpool teams to ensure the continuation of this prestigious event in the town.

“Our association with VisitBlackpool will enable the general public and local residents to see the World class gala shows for the first time next year; this is a rare and unique opportunity to peer inside the world of magic and entertainment.”

The convention attracts more than 3,500 delegates from as far afield as America and China.

The deal means that the convention, which delivers an economic benefit to the resort of more than £1m a year, will remain in Blackpool until at least 2022.

This year, the club celebrates its 75th year and over the years has grown to be one of the most respected magic clubs in the industry. The annual gathering holds a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s biggest and best attended magic convention.

Tourism bosses hailed the announcement.

Claire Smith, president of Stay Blackpool, said: “This is marvellous news.

“Five years is a real commitment and it means we can now go out there and market this.

“These events, the time of year they are at, they are so important.

“A February boost for five years, ahead of the new conference centre opening, it’s a real boost.

“The magicians are fabulous guests, so easy to cater for, and we look forward to welcoming them.

“The magic convention and Blackpool, it really is a perfect match.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: ‘This is fantastic news for Blackpool; we are delighted to be able to secure the Magicians’ Convention for the next five years.

“The convention provides a great boost to the local economy.

“February is usually a quiet month for most seaside resorts but events like this prove that Blackpool is open for business all year round.”

Michael Williams, Managing Director at Winter Gardens, Blackpool said; “We are delighted that the Magicians Convention has chosen to sign up to a further five years in Blackpool. Their confidence in the resort is testimony to the ongoing investment not only in the Winter Gardens but also across the resort.”

The 2018 event run from February 16 to February 18 and all details can be found at www.blackpoolmagic.com