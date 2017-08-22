Blackpool community's fun day and dog show

The community came together for a fun day and dog show at Lostock Community Centre in South Shore.

The event was opened by Blackpool councillor Lily Henderson and also attended by Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden and Coun Peter Hunter and His wife Ann-Marie.

Inside were a vareity of stalls including some from local charities such as The Lancashire Hedgehog Society, Tender Paws, Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary, Trinity Hospiceand R.E.S.T Charity.

Organiser Lynette Walker said: “In all it was a great day, fun was had by all.

“Thanks is due to all involved, Highfield Community Group Organisers - Gwen King (chairman) Robert Walker (vice chairman) and a big special thank you to Coun Lily Henderson for opening the fete and also to Gordon Marsden And Coun Peter Hunter for attending. “I hope they both enjoyed being on the bouncy castle.”

Winners in the fun dog show included, best of breed winner which went to Barbara with Dex (German Shepherd); happiest dog with the waggiest tail - Matthew with Ruby (Staffy Cross); best puppy - Kim with Percy (Bordeaux); scruffiest dog - Connor with Cookie (Lurcher).

Best child handlers - 1st , Amber with Marley 2nd Lucas Booth with Loopy, 3rd Connor With Lucky; prettiest girl - Helen with Bella (Cavalier King Charles Cross) most handsome boy was Pat with Bliss (Pomeranian/Chihuahua).

The winner of the best golden oldie dog was Hazel with Suki and the best in show was Pat with Bliss (Pomeranian/Chihuahua).

The doggie fancy dress was won by Carol with Winnie (Black Chihuahua) as a sun lady.