Blackpool church welcomes new vicar

A Blackpool church will welcome its new vicar at a special ceremony taking place on Wednesday.

Father Martin Daniels has been appointed as minister for St Christopher and St Nicholas Church on Hawes Side Lane in Marton.

He is moving to the resort from his previous position in Blackburn.

His new role was instituted by the Bishop of Burnley Philip North, and he will be inducted by the Archdeacon of Lancaster Michael Everitt at a service being held at the church, starting at 7.30pm on November 1.

Guests at the service will also include the Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Ian Coleman.