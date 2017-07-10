Blackpool carnival team in call for morris dancers

The organisers of the first Blackpool Carnival for nine years say the event is going to be even bigger than they thought.

But they are appealing for majorette and morris dance troupes to get in touch to take part to make the parade even more colourful on Sunday July 23.

The parade will take place on the pedestrian area of the prom from Central Pier to the Waterloo Headland where an afternoon of entertainment is promised.

One of the organisers Susanne Johnson said: “We’re really delighted with how our Carnival is shaping up, it’s bigger than we’d even hoped.

“It is going to have a real family feel and we have lots of people from South Shore and all across Blackpool taking part. But we are calling out to all morris dancers, majorettes, baton twirlers and cheerleaders from all around Lancashire. Come and walk, march or dance to the sounds of our amazing carnival bands.

“It is going to be a great parade, will be packed full of culture, variety, and fabulous costumes, starting at noon at Central Pier.”

The idea originally was started by the South Beach Beacons to boost the local area after winning lottery funding, but the organisers want to make it an annual event to attract people to take part and watch from across the region.

“Preston has a wonderful carnival and they have helped us out this year, and Manchester Caribbean Carnival now attracts an audience of more than 600.000.”

To take part email BlackpoolCarnival@yahoo.co.uk.