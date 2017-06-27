Blackpool carnival deadline is looming

Any schools, youth groups or community groups wanting to take part in the Blackpool Carnival have until Saturday to get their forms in.

The committee said that interest has been high but more are welcome to join the parade which will start at Central Pier on Sunday July 23 at noon.

Anyone wishing to have a food stall at Waterloo Headland where entertainments will be put on throughout the day, has until July 14 to contact the committee.

A spokesman said: “We have lots of youth groups and others taking part but would welcome more especially schools. There are many groups in Blackpool who still do not know about the carnival and all are welcome to make this a great event for residents and visitors alike.”

Details can be found at www.blackpool-carnival.com