Blackpool boxer McCloy earns hard-fought victory

Blackpool boxer Alex McCloy made it nine wins as professional, but it was far from straightforward as he beat tough opponent Chris Jenkinson in a six-rounder at the Winter Gardens

In a contest announced as being at super-middleweight, McCloy won a margin of 59 points to 57.

The 22-year-old McCloy started well enough with a good first round, but his experienced rival, who had his knee heavily bandaged, had some success in the second session.

McCloy caught Jenkinson flush with an excellent uppercut in round three.

A sharp left was unleashed by McCloy, but Jenkinson responded and started to load up himself by way of response in round four.

The action was messy at times as the styles seemed to clash, so much so that referee Darren Sarginson intervened to tell both men that they needed to clean up their act.

Both men had their successes in their final session, but it was McCloy's hand that was raised, though it was never easy for the Blackpool man.

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald was in impressive form as he made it seven wins as a professional with a clinical second round stoppage.

The end came as early as one minute, 10 seconds of the second session as Latvian Raimonds Sniedze was clearly hurt after being decked by a slashing right hook by the former Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Fitzgerald was in the ascendancy from the outset, catching his East European rival with accurate body punching, which left him crimson-coloured round the middle.

There was little coming back by way of reply and the one-side trend continued in round two,

Fitzgerald, caught Sniiedze flush.

The man from Riga got up quickly and took a count of eight.

He was on his feet, but referee Sarginson clearly saw that Sniedze was reluctant to continue and halted the contest in favour of the totally dominant Fitzgerald.

Darwen light-heavywweight Micky Ellison won every round as he beat Curtis Gargano (Middleton) over four rounds.

James Metcalf, of Liverpool, was in unforgiving form as he stopped Bulgarian Konstantin Alexandrov after only two minutes of the first round, bringing his 100 per cent record to 16 in this super-middleweight contest.

