Blackpool B&Bs shine a light on their successes

B&B landladies will share their stories through a special night of performances.

More news here



The buildings of King Edward Avenue will be brought to life with projections to a soundtrack provided by a four-piece band, as recordings of residents recount tales from the road’s past in a promenade performance.

Chandelier Night in the North Shore road is ‘an illuminated walking performance that will take you on a tour of King Edward Avenue like you’ve never seen it before’.

The specially commissioned performances are on at 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, October 28, followed by ceilidh-style dancing.

Rebecca King, landlady of the Beaucliffe and part of the King Edward Avenue Community Arts Project, said the accommodation providers had come together to celebrate their work and were successful in applying for funding from LeftCoast to stage the event.

“We are a fantastic trading road and a great community, and we decided we wanted to do something to put ourselves on the map,” she said. “We fancied a parade or something to get people down the road to see what we do here.

“After receiving the funding, we got together with a few ideas, had artists’ briefs sent to us and a lot of meetings later here we are.”

The celebration will see a return to the resort for the BoomBike sound system, which was commissioned for the 2010 Ride The Lights event – now in addition to the sound system, the bikes feature LED and laser projectors.

Artist Dan Fox, director of Sound Intervention which has created the performance, added: “Chandelier Night is a development of our new style of processional digital projections with live music and incorporates recorded voices mixed with music, comic images and an open air dance.”

The road will be closed between 6pm and 10pm.