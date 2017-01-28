Blackpool and Blackburn fans join forces in protest

Blackpool supporters stood shoulder to shoulder in the rain with fans from Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in a joint protest about the running of their football clubs.

Scores of Seasiders followers joined forces with disgruntled Rovers fans to stage a peaceful, but at times noisy, demonstration outside Ewood Park before the FA Cup fourth round tie between the two old Lancashire clubs.

Supporters from both sides held up flags and banners and made their disatisfaction plain in front of the directors’ entrance.

Calls for “Oyston out” and “Venkys out” rang out around the stadium as both groups voiced their anger at the way their respective clubs are being run.

Less than six years ago when the two clubs faced each other at Ewood, they were both in the Premier League and the match attracted a crowd of 27,000.

Today, with fans on both sides opting to boycott the game, the stadium was almost empty.

One Blackpool supporter, using a megaphone, said: “Traditionally we are rivals. But today we both have one message - enough is enough.

“Our football clubs are being allowed by the Football League, the Football Association and the Premier League to be dismantled.

“We will no longer stand aside. Without supporters football is nothing, Blackpool is nothing and Blackburn Rovers is nothing.

“We won’t go away. Together we will win this fight.”