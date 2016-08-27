Bispham hotel wins expansion approval

The operators of a Blackpool hotel have been granted planning permission to extend the premises.

Blackpool Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to Premier Inn to build an additional 26 bedrooms at its hotel attached to the Red Lion on Devonshire Road in Bispham, when it met this week.

Currently there are 67 bedrooms.

The application was recommended for approval despite objections from some nearby residents who warned the scheme could lead to parking and noise issues.

Premier Inn said it wanted to extend the hotel because it is trading well and has above-average occupancy rates. The company already has permission for a 150-bedroom new hotel on the vacant Yates’s site in Talbot Square but so far that project has stalled.