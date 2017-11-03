Bispham firm cooks up treat for Lord’s big visit

A Bispham business played host to an aristocratic visitor.

Lord Shuttleworth, the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, visited Laila’s Fine Foods on Moor Park Avenue, Bispham, to inspect the company’s newly-expanded premises.

He was welcomed to the facilities by business directors and managers, who gave a short presentation about Laila’s Fine Foods growth from just 47 employees in 2007 to its current 430 employees and £36m turnover in 2016.

He was also given a tour of the facilities and food production process.

Founder and managing director Laila Remtulla said: “It was a great honour to welcome Lord Shuttleworth and provide him with a tour of our factory.

“Everyone at Laila’s Fine Foods has worked exceptionally hard to ensure that we continue to grow and develop the business in recent years and so we were especially pleased to receive recognition of the success of the entire team from such a high level.”

Charles Geoffrey Nicholas Kay-Shuttleworth is a British hereditary peer