Bikers to turn out in thousands for victims

A Blackpool-born biker has arranged for a 25,000-strong convoy to make its way through Manchester city centre in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack.

Michael Rawson, 45, appealed for his fellow bikers to join him in a charity drive from Leeds to Manchester to raise money for the victims’ families – and was astounded when some 25,000 people came forward.

Michael Rawson

He said: “I’m trying to show compassion, awareness and solidarity for the community of Manchester, and raise funds.

“We’ll be going through Manchester showing them the band of brothers is behind them.”

The 45-mile journey, organised with the help of Greater Manchester Police, will take place on Sunday and is set to raise £125,000 for the families of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack, which happened on May 22.

Michael, who now lives in Leeds and works as a lorry driver, said: “We have got people from Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle and London.

“I’ve even had messages of support from America.

“I’ve got more than 40 professional marshals who do events all over the country to watch over it. We’re not going to hold up traffic. It’s all going to be done right.

“We won’t have anyone revving or doing wheelies on their bikes, or they’re off the convoy. It’s a ride of honour.

“I knew the biking community would come together, but I thought no way would it get this big. I’m really proud of everyone.”