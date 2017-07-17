Biker seriously hurt in crash with parked car

A motorbiker suffered multiple injuries after hitting a parked car in Bispham.

The 44-year-old Blackpool man fractured his elbows and shoulders, broke his ribs, and punctured a lung when his green Kawasaki bike veered across the road and went into the back of a blue Fiat Punto.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at the junction of Washington Avenue and Salcombe Avenue at around 10.40pm on Saturday.

Road policing officer, Sgt Adam Dawson, said: “Firstly, I wish the motorcyclist a full and speedy recovery in hospital.

“A number of witnesses have already come forward, however, we still need to speak to anyone who may have seen the bike in the lead up to the collision.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”