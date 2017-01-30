Big building plans for caravan park site

Extensive building plans have been revealed for a Fylde caravan site.

A planning application submitted to Fylde Council showed big plans for the Great Birchwood Country Park in Warton, which was bought by development company Britmax last year.

The caravan park is set to be demolished to make way for up to 20 houses, up to 10 bungalows, a two-storey care home, 47 new holiday lodges, and an amenity building which will be either a workshop or cafe.

The application also proposes changes to access routes on the site and the generalandscaping.

Residents at Great Birchwood last year criticised plans to flatten the site after it was revealed 21 people would lose their homes and holiday homes as a result.

The holiday park, off Lytham Road, was bought in February 2016, however, residents were only informed of the site’s looming closure in October, when they were told to vacate the premises by the end of December (a date which was later pushed back to March this year).

There are not currently any objections to the planning proposals.