Bid to relaunch Blackpool Bangladeshi association

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Blackpool are aiming to set up an organisation to promote their group.

A meeting was held at the Spencer Court Community Centre where cultural integration was discussed.

The group has set up a steering committee to push the project forward as the members aim to widen links to Blackpool’s business community and wider society.

PHD student Rafiqul Islam was one of the organisers of the get-together and said the group was looking to elect a community leader in the near future.

He said: “This was a remarkable day for the Bangladesh community in Blackpool. There has been a sea change in attitude towards the future. Now the wider Bangladeshi community wishes to engage as one with the Blackpool business community in an effort to benefit all.

“Most of the Bangladeshi community acknowledged today’s meeting and most of them participated to refresh community cohesion.

“A new steering committee has been appointed to develop further community integration.”

He said Bangladeshis had been a part of Blackpool for more than 40 years and although an organisation was set up in 2004 it had been inactive in recent years.