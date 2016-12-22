Bid to build Fylde houses

Outline planning permission is being sought to build nine new homes on land near 195 Mains Lane Singleton.

The plans are for an area of private farmland and will include an access road to the A585 with provision for visibility splays for safety.

It will also include an area of public open space and creating a native woodland buffer to the west and south of the site. The proposed dwellings would be a mix of three and four bedroomed detached dwellings.

Eight different two storey house types would provide visual interest to the scheme according to the developers.

The application has come from the Carrington Group of Leeds.