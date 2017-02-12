Bev and friends scoop top award at Rock FM bash

Heroes from across the Fylde coast have been honoured for their courage and selflessness at the annual Rock FM Cash 4 Kids ‘Time to Shine’ awards.

The event, held at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, saw Bev Sykes and Just Good Friends pick up the top award of the night, The Sir Tom Finney Award.

The group, set up to fight loneliness, meets regularly at the People’s Palace in St Annes for friendship, dancing and a whole host of activities.

Rebecca Hayden from Blackpool was one of five ‘Child of Courage’ award winners.

Entertainment was provided by The 4 Ds, Preston’s College Performing Arts and My Stage Company Inspiration Dancers and singer and guitarist Millicent, who recently appeared on The Voice.

