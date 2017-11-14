Belles of the charity ball

Blackpool showgirls, Glitz and Glamour, will appear at a charity ball on Saturday to help disabled children across Lancashire.

They will be attending the masquerade ball, at The Villa, in Wrea Green, which will raise funds for Rainbow House conductive education centre, based in Chorley.

The annual ball, which has been a highlight event on the charity’s calendar for 16 years, plays a big role in helping Rainbow House fund its services, which make a huge difference to disabled children and their families from across Fylde and Wyre, Lancashire and Cheshire.

Blackpool’s Rebecca Emberton, creative director at Glitz and Glamour Showgirls, is also Miss Lancashire Galaxy 2017/18 and will compete for a place in the Miss England Finals in March.

After a welcome drinks reception at the black-tie ball, where the Glitz and Glamour showgirls will meet and greet the guests, those attending will sit down to a three-course meal, followed by entertainment from The Jersey Tones and Zanda Magic.

There will be an auction, where guests can bid for prizes including a Preston North End corporate box for 10 people; two nights at Charingworth Manor in the Cotswolds for two people with dinner, bed and breakfast courtesy of Classic Lodges; and a beautiful piece of Claire Wright art work.

Prizes in the silent auction include a Barbour jacket, jewellery and a professionally decorated 7ft Christmas tree. There will also be a raffle. Masks are not compulsory, but there will be prizes for the most extravagant male and female masks.

* For tickets, call 01704 823276 or email fund-raising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com

* Visit www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com