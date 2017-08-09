Beacon sparks river rescue alert

Lytham’s inshore lifeboat was launched when an emergency beacon was activated in the River Ribble.

Crews scrambled at around 12.50pm yesterday.

The automated alarm was activated around five miles up the River Ribble between Lytham and Preston docks.Crews carried out a thorough search of the river and found nothing. The

beacon was identified to have come from a vessel which was nowhere near the river and was not in distress.

A spokesman said: “A thorough search of the area was carried out and nothing was found.”

The crew returned before 3pm.