Barbecues face axe in Fylde crackdown

People hoping to enjoy a barbecue on the beach could see their plans blocked by new council proposals to crack down on fire damage in Fylde.

Fylde Council has revealed proposals to ban barbecues and fires in the borough’s open spaces by introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO)

Councillors agreed to the public consultation for introducing a PSPO after receiving a number of complaints about damage caused to park furniture and grassy areas as a result of barbeques and outdoor cooking on gas or charcoal fuelled fires in and around Fairhaven Lake, the sand dunes and Lytham Green.

Complaints were also made about nuisance, noise, disturbance and safety risks.

Fylde residents and tourists can now have their say on the proposed bans.

An online consultation, starting tomorrow, will determine the impact of barbecues and open fires in the borough, and decide what restrictions people would like to see put in place, if any.

Cheryl Little, chairman of the tourism and leisure committee at Fylde Council, said: “We will be taking residents and visitors views into consideration to enable us to achieve the best resolution for all.

“We encourage everyone to take part in the survey and ensure their views are heard.”

Potential control methods include time and location restrictions for barbecues and open fires, and the introduction of dedicated ‘barbecue spaces’.

People can fill in the PSPO consultation survey online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PSPOBBQ.

People who do not have access to the online survey can complete a hard copy the Town Hall on St Annes Road West, St Annes, the RSPB Discover Centre at Fairhaven Lake, or the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham.The deadline for the consultation is November 30.

nBeach clean up - Page 36