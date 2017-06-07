Bar chain snaps up historic resort pub

A historic Blackpool pub which it was feared could be demolished looks set to become the newest venue in the Ma Kelly’s chain.

Company bosses today revealed they have bought Uncle Tom’s Cabin on Queen’s Promenade which had been on the market for £750,000.

The original Uncle Tom's Cabin, Blackpool, North Shore

It will be turned into Ma Kelly’s Showboat and a Champs Sports Bar following a £500,000 refit.

Michael Sugden, of Ma Kelly’s, said they were due to take over Uncle Tom’s on June 23 and would re-open it on August 3.

He said: “We have been in negotiation for a couple of months and have now completed the deal.

“It will be completely ripped out and we will start again, and make it into a showbar with a cabaret floor show.

“The family room at the back will be a sports bar and there will be a new beer garden at the front.

“We believe the changes will appeal both to guests staying in the hotels in that area, and to residents because at the moment there isn’t anything like this round there.

“It is a landmark building, and it has always been owned by the same family so it is nice another family company has bought it.”

The pub had been on the market for around 18 months.

Speaking last month, a spokesman for Uncle Tom’s said they believed any new owner would probably demolish the building because of the extent of the renovations which were needed.

Uncle Tom’s Cabin began life in the 1850s as a small clifftop hut where landlady Margaret Parkinson sold refreshments to the adventurous visitors who took the cliff path along the coast from Blackpool.

The original building was demolished in 1908 due to the erosion of the cliffs.

A new hotel of the same name opened on Queen’s Promenade in 1907, where it remains today.

Some 24 companies and individuals from a range of different sectors are said to have shown interest in the property.

Uncle Tom’s will be the sixth venue on the Fylde coast operated by Ma Kelly’s.

Mr Sugden added: “One of our other recent new venues, the New Albert Sports Bar on Lytham Road has proved a real success which is why we are going to put a sports bar into Uncle Tom’s.

“It will have big screens and snooker tables etc.”

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard opened the New Albert during a visit to Blackpool in 2015.

