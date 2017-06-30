Backpool car park travellers ordered to move on

Travellers who pitched camp on a Blackpool car park have been told to move immediately.

The group arrived at around 9.30pm on Thursday at the South car park off Yeadon Way.

Police at the scene

Police said they were contacted when the group arrived and again at around 5am when members of the group attempted to use toilets at a nearby hotel.

The car park is one of a number of sites in Blackpool covered by a High Court injunction.

That means Blackpool Council can have travellers removed from the site without going through the normal lengthy legal process.

Officials arrived at around 10.30am and served notice on the group.

Police then arrived to oversee their departure from the car park.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: "We were made aware of a group of travellers on the South car park.

"The area is covered by a High Court notice which means we can ask them to move immediately rather than waiting for a court order."

It is not known where the travellers have moved to.