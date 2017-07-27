Backlash over plans to build 86 new homes

A bid to build 86 homes on an area of green space in Blackpool has sparked anger.

Lovell Partnerships Ltd, which is already building new homes at Queens Park in the town, has submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council seeking permission to develop land off Warren Drive in Norbreck.

Scene shot of Warren Drive, Anchorsholme

It wants to build a mix of homes including four-bedroomed detached houses and two-bedroomed mews properties on the site which has previously had planning approval for office development.

But Norbreck ward councillors Peter and Maxine Callow today hit out at the scheme. Coun Maxine Callow said: “Warren Drive will be very busy in terms of traffic, especially if plans for a retail park at Norcross over in Wyre also go ahead.

“Many people also don’t think the land is fit to be built on as it is boggy – and we think it could lead to flooding of existing properties in the area.

“We are also concerned about whether the schools and medical centre will be able to cope with the extra pressure on them.”

A design statement accompanying the planning application says a transport assessment found there will be ‘no adverse impact’ roads in the area.

It adds the site benefits from existing flood defences so the ‘flood risk is considered to be residual and therefore overall risk is considered low’. The development includes three areas of open space.

The statement adds: “The proposals will result in economic, social and environmental benefits which are not significantly and demonstrably outweighed by any adverse impacts.”

The site has been at the centre of several planning battles in recent years. In 2008, a bid to create a town green on land between Warren Drive, Deerhurst Road and All Saints Road failed. Asda, which owns the strip of the land adjacent to Warren Drive, got permission in 2004 to build offices but never went ahead.