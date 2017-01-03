Back to school for college students

Blackpool and The Fylde College students got hands-on – by teaching massage techniques to help youngsters with relaxation.

The NVQ Level 3 Beauty Therapy students visited Highfurlong School for pupils with special educational needs, to pass on tips to teachers and support staff to help them maintain a calm and relaxed atmosphere.

And staff at the Blackpool Old Road school said the techniques they had learnt were already proving useful in helping pupils relax.

The visit was also beneficial in terms of experience for the college students, and college staff say the link with the school is one they hope to continue in the future.

Carolyn Robinson, curriculum manager in beauty and related therapies, at Blackpool and the Fylde College, said: “The school contacted me because they were keen for their staff to have the skills to be able to be able to carry out a hand and arm massage on their pupils.

“I accompanied six students, who worked with the staff and pupils to teach them basic techniques.

“The students taught the teaching staff, who then performed the massages with their pupils.

“Some of the pupils were quite unsettled, due to having a busy morning and we wondered whether it would have any impact – but the affect was quite amazing and really calmed them down.

“For our students, to be working with people who have quite severe difficulties really opened their eyes and allowed them to experience working outside a salon or classroom environment.

“I know they got a great deal out of the experience and it gave the students experience of taking on an instructor role – which is another plus in terms of employability skills.

“The link with Highfurlong will be one we will certainly keep open.

“They contacted us to say thank you and let us know the impact the session had and we are already exploring what we can do with them in the future.”

Joan Lambert, key stage five teacher at Highfurlong School, added: “This was organised as part of relaxation and leisure lessons delivered at Highfurlong.

“The students really enjoyed the massages, but they were also very keen to learn how to do them.

“After instruction from the beauty students, they used the school staff as their customers.

“The students from the college were so friendly and were keen to pass on their knowledge and skills.

“It was a fantastic experience for all involved.”

Among the comments and feedback from the Highfurlong School pupils were: “I would like to do this again,” “It was fun”, “I wasn’t sure if I could do this but I think I did well,” and “Very relaxing. I felt chilled out.”