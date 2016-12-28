Awards for Blackpool tenants who go the extra mile

Blackpool tenants are being asked to nominate people for an award if they go the extra mile to make their neighbourhoods better places to live.

People can put forward deserving individuals in one of 10 categories for the Blackpool Coastal Housing Community Awards 2017.

Nominees can range from outstanding young people to top fund-raisers, as well as people who have made a stand against bullying or harassment.

John Donnellon, chief executive of Blackpool Coastal Housing, said: “We have over 5,000 tenants and it is always extremely humbling to see those people who go the extra mile.

“Whether that is raising money for specific tenants’ projects, getting involved with how BCH is run, or simply helping neighbours to stay safe in their own home, we want to celebrate them as much as possible.

“If these descriptions ring a bell with anyone, then I would encourage them to nominate their friends or neighbours for the awards to help them get the credit they deserve.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded from www.bch.co.uk or collected from a community centre or housing office.

They need to be submitted by December 30.