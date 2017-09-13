Award-winning comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' comes to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

An Olivier Award winning play is to tread the boards in Blackpool.

The Play That Goes Wrong will be at the Opera House in the Winter Gardens for a five-night run from Tuesday, August 7 to 11.

Now in it's fourth year on the West End - having started out as a fringe venue production performed in front of just four paying audience members on its opening night - the play is embarking on a major UK tour next year.

It follows the success of this year's sell-out tour of the country.

It won the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the 2016 Moliere Award for Best New Comedy and the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play.

A Winter Gardens spokesman said: “The Play That Goes Wrong is a fantastic addition to our summer 2018 line-up.

"The hilarious show is sure to delight Blackpool audiences young and old.

“From start to finish, the disastrous play is superbly executed by an extremely talented cast who are sure to have you laughing the entire way through."

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick.

The play introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but - as the title suggests - everything that can go wrong does.

Tickets are available from £15 and on sale from 10am on Friday from the box office, by calling 0844 856 1111, and online at www.wgbpl.co.uk