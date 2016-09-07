Attacker pushed her fingers into woman’s eye

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered a fractured eye socket following a vicious robbery.

At around 10.45pm on Monday (Sept 5), the 55-year-old victim was walking along Millgate in Wigan town centre when she was approached by a woman who was stood with a group of six men.

This was a shocking attack which has left the woman with some nasty injuries that could have caused permanent damage to her eyesight DI Martin Reddington

The woman knocked the victim to the ground, punched her in the face and forced her fingers into her eye before stealing her phone and cash and fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman is described as white, 5ft 6in, medium build, early 20’s with blonde shoulder length hair, and was wearing a grey jumper and dark pants.

Detective Inspector Martin Reddington, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This was a shocking attack which has left the woman with some nasty injuries that could have caused permanent damage to her eyesight.

“It has understandably left her very shaken and it is fortunate that she was not more seriously injured.

“This happened in the town centre when people would have been going home and may have seen something. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.