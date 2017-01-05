‘Aspirational landmark scheme’ planned for Prom

Two restaurant or bar units and 15 apartments could be built on the Promenade in South Shore, documents lodged at the town hall show.

Applicant Darren Yates said in papers the development, on land just north of South Pier, would ‘create an aspirational landmark scheme’.

The parcel of land, 429-437 Promenade, was once home to the Tudor Road Hotel, but the site was flattened in 2014.

In 2015, an illegal funfair operating there was shut down by the council.

In his planning application to Blackpool Council, Mr Yates said the two commercial units would have external seating areas, while a 16-space car park with bin and cycle store would be featured at the rear of the site.