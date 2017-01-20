Askin title fight in Cardiff

St Annes boxer Matty Askin will get a second chance to fight for the British cruiserweight title in March - but he will have to step into the 'lion's den' to do so.

He will take on Welshman Craig Kennedy, who will have home advantage when the fight is staged in Cardiff on March 11.

The rights to stage the fight have been won by Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions and it is set to be shown on Channel 5.

The announcement comes at a time when the Lancashire fight scene is abuzz with anticipation about Saturday's contest at Preston Guild Hall when Stalmine's Jack Arnfield defends his World Boxing Association international middleweight title against old adversary Mick Hall, of Preston.

It is nearly two years since they last met when Arnfield was awarded a contentious verdict over Hall at in a Prizefighter contest at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Both boxers scaled 11st 5lb at the weigh-in held at the Holiday Inn in Preston.

There is more big fight excitement on the horizon in March.

Blackpool's Brian Rose is poised to have his first fight of the year at the Manchester Arena on March 25 on the undercard of the Anthony Crolla versus Jore Linares re-match for versions of the world lightweight title.

It is understood a big name opponent is being lined up for Rose.