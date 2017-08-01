Ascot best for My Fair Lady tea fundraiser

A My Fair Lady-themed afternoon tea hosted by St Annes town mayor Coun Karen Henshaw at Ashton Pavlion cafe raised £450 for mayoral charity Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre.
Around 60 people attended, many dressed in their Ascot best and eager to make the most of the opportunity to be pictured with a life-size cutout of Audrey Hepburn dressed in her black and white Ascot outfit from the classic musical film.
Highlights included the Home-Start Handicap ‘horse’ race - featuring hobby horses and nine-year-old Maelle Serru.
A tombola and raffle proved popular and Coun Henshaw said: “Thanks to everyone who came along and supported the event and to the Pavilion for the fantastic tea - they even donated a tea for two prize for the raffle and a bottle of prosecco for a horse’s heads or tails game.”
