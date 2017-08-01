Ascot best for My Fair Lady tea fundraiser

A My Fair Lady-themed afternoon tea hosted by St Annes town mayor Coun Karen Henshaw at Ashton Pavlion cafe raised £450 for mayoral charity Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre.

Around 60 people attended, many dressed in their Ascot best and eager to make the most of the opportunity to be pictured with a life-size cutout of Audrey Hepburn dressed in her black and white Ascot outfit from the classic musical film.

Coun Henshaw (left) is pictured with Zara Harris and the cutout of Audrey Hepburn

Highlights included the Home-Start Handicap ‘horse’ race - featuring hobby horses and nine-year-old Maelle Serru.

A tombola and raffle proved popular and Coun Henshaw said: “Thanks to everyone who came along and supported the event and to the Pavilion for the fantastic tea - they even donated a tea for two prize for the raffle and a bottle of prosecco for a horse’s heads or tails game.”