Arts festival was busiest ever

Hundreds of musicians, singers, dancers and speech and drama performers took part in the busiest Lytham St Annes Performing Arts Festival for years.

The festival, which has a long history dating back into the early part of the last century, featured more than 400 performances from musicians and singers and in excess of 200 performances within the Speech and Drama section.

Duologue section winners at the Lytham St Annes Festival of Performing Arts

AKS, St Annes, was the venue for those sections, while the dance aspect of the event, held last month at St Bede’s RC High School in Lytham, covered three days this year.

Festival spokesman Stephanie Heney said: “We have welcomed many new entrants this year including performers from Carr Hill, Rossall and Stonyhurst as well as more established supporters from Lytham, St Annes, Blackpool, Fleetwood and locations further afield such as Blackburn, Accrington and Rossendale.”

Mike Walton, AKS headmaster, said he was “extremely impressed by the level of organisation and professionalism of the festival” and hoped it would return to AKS in 2018.

Among the local winners were Emily Ireland (guitar) and Siobhan Higginson (singing), who both live in St Annes.