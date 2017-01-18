Arthur’s insight into Star Wars

Arthur Emery, Junior Gazette reporter

Star Wars Rogue One came out in December 2016 with new characters.

The star character, Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso (who is the daughter of Galen Erso) had to go in hiding in a cave and was found by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker).

Jyn was involved in a situation about a super weapon that her dad had created.

Fifteen years later she was in prison from the empire.

Later on, while moving in a van with other criminals, they were ambushed by Rebels and she had no idea what was going on - but she was being rescued.

The rebels knew her dad was critical to creating a super weapon called the Death Star. Jyn needed to find her dad Galen to get the plans for the Death Star before it caused mass destruction.

On her journey she met Cassian Andor and K-2SO his robot and together they try to steal the plans from the Empire on the planet Scariff.

The rebels agree to fight with her to help get the plans and a space battle happens above the planet.

The rebels force an Imperial spaceship Star Destroyer to crash into the shield above the planet which allows Jyn to transmit the plans to the rebels.

While that was happening, Darth Vadar the Sith Lord arrives with the Death Star in his Star Destroyer and kills many rebels but they get away with the plans.

Unexpectedly the weapon blows up the planet with Cassian and Jyn but luckily they transmitted the plans.

The rebels escape with Princess Leia who has the plans on her spaceship chased by Darth Vadar which carries on into the next film Star Wars Episode 4 A New Hope.

I can’t wait!