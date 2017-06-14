Art bonanza ahead of Tram Festival fun

Fleetwood Market is to become a hub of various art activities in the run-up to the town’s Tram and Spare Parts Festival next month.

Wyre Council, which runs the Adelaide Street amenity, says the idea is to make the venue a fun market for traders and shoppers alike.

The market’s activities will even be linked into the town’s Healthier Fleetwood initiative.

Linda Copeland will be the artist in residence, joining stallholders every Saturday from June 17 to encourage participants to be creative at all ages.

Linda is developing an arts installation which involves decorating a crowd of life sized standing statues.

Almost20 local groups and schools have received their figure and once complete the ‘market crowd’ will be shown at the venue and weather permitting, around the town.

Every Thursday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm, starting from this Thursday (but excluding July 6), members of the public are being invited to sing along with the Fylde Ukulele Network.