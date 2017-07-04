Arson investigation after quad bike fire in Grange Park

An investigation is under way after a quad bike is thought to have been set alight in a suspected arson attack, say fire services.

A crew from Blackpool was alerted to the blaze on Dinmore Avenue, in Grange Park following a 999 call at around 10am on July 4.

Firefighters arrived to find the large quad bike "well alight" and tackled the blaze using hose reels.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters from Blackpool extinguished a fire involving a quad bike in an alleyway. They notified police that it was suspected arson."

Nobody was injured during the incident.