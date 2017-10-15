Arrest made after 'stabbing' incident in Blackpool

A police investigation is underway after reports of a stabbing in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said an individual has been arrested in connection with the incident after another person sustained a serious injury close to North Promenade on Sunday.

No further details have been released with officers in the early stages of the investigation.

Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly after 5pm with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle parked on Warley Road.

An eye-witness said there was a heavy police presence, including an armed response unit.