Arnfield retains middleweight title in punishing style (watch video)

Stalmine's Jack Arnfield produced a career-best, dominant display to beat local hero Mick Hall at a raucous Preston Guild Hall,

The fight was halted at the end of round 11 with Prestonian Hall unable to continue.

By that point in this defence by Arnfield of the World Boxing Association middleweight title, Hall had a gruesome bump on his forehead that got bigger and uglier as the contest progressed.

Referee Howard Foster had seen enough and called the fight off, though by that stage Arnfield, showing an array of boxing skills allied to maturity, was probably a good six points in front.

Hall had to go to hospital immediately after the fight for what ringside medics at the Guild Hall described as a precaution, but his face was a sorry mess.

The injury caused by the accuracy of Arnfield's piercing jabs looked very nasty and from the second round onwards the brave Hall also suffered a cut above the left eye.

Arnfield, from Stalmine but announced as from Blackpool in the ring, now has his sights on a British middleweight title challenge and few would argue that he doesn't deserve it on this showing.

The only real scare came in the 11th round, a few seconds before the stoppage when Arnfield got uncharacteristically careless and was caught by a stinging right, the best single punch of the fight.

But it was the sheer number and accuracy of Arnfield's blows before that which saw him home and proved so decisive.