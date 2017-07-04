‘Appy days for busy mum Carla

Mums across the whole of the UK will soon be able to get help, information and get in touch other mums at the touch of a button, thanks to a St Annes woman.

Carla Lett already runs a successful website, www.mybump2baby.com – which contains articles on pre-conception, pregnancy, product reviews and a directory, and is now launching a free app.

The app for parents is full of information on family events, groups, classes and relevant businesses, as well as other helpful material for parents.

It will include healthy family recipes, helpful articles for pre-conception, pregnancy and after birth, and humours blogs about motherhood written by Carla, as well as reviews of days out, family services, holidays and products.

The idea is mums can access the information any time, anywhere, on their phones, tablets or laptops.

Carla said: “The app will be free and launching in the next few weeks.

“It’s a great way for lonely mums to meet other mums.

“It covers the whole of the UK, so is also great if you are going on a family holiday.

“I think it’s a good way to show women with children anything is possible career-wise. It’s going to be a great resource for parents.”

Carla herself had a tough start to motherhood.

During her pregnancy with her son George, now 14 months, she suffered from a condition called placenta previa – a low placenta.

She experienced bleeds during the pregnancy which were small, but she to keep being admitted to hospital for 48 hours for medics to check her over each time.

Medics warned her to she might even have to miss her own wedding, but managed to be well enough for the big day.

One night after the wedding, when she was already in hospital from another bleed, she had to be rushed into theatre for an emergency C-section, after waking up in the early hours to find her bed covered in blood.

George was delivered weighing a tiny 4lb 12oz and was initially not breathing.

Both Carla and George had to have blood transfusions and nurses told Carla if it had happened while she was at home, neither of them would have made it.

After three weeks on the neo-natal unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, George was well enough to come home.

She started writing blogs and had soon developed a website to help fellow parents. She quickly gained thousands of followers on social media.

Carla said: “I started keeping a diary to write down my thoughts and feelings about motherhood and it made me feel better, so I decided I would like to help other parents, by creating a website full of helpful articles.

“MyBump2Baby is the UK’s fastest growing baby, toddler and family directory and is number one on Google for baby and toddler directory.

• Visit www.mybump2baby.com where you can see a preview of the new app.