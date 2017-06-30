Application for apartments development

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build an apartment block in Bispham.

The scheme would see a three to four storey building constructed on land on the corner of Plymouth Road and Bispham Road.

Applicant Sean Peters, of Haboth Properties Ltd, wants to develop the site to form 12 self-contained permanent flats, with car parking for eight cars.

Access to the new homes would be from Bispham Road, and thesubmission is also seeking permission for bin and cycle stores and landscaping work.

Designs for the scheme have been produced by architects Croft Goode.

A planning brief accompanying the application, says the aim is to “develop a stylish contemporary residential scheme with focus on delivering high quality and well considered living spaces.”

It adds that architects hope the scheme will “enhance the street-scene along Bispham Road, and ensure that the building is considerate of views from the road junction to the north of the site.”

DEVELOPMENT

A private residence on the land has been demolished to make way for the proposed new development, which is close to Layton Railway Station.

The site is also within walking distance of neighbourhood amenities including shops and cafes.

The application will now go before council planners at a future date for consideration.