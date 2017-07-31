Apples of their eye at cider festival fun

Have your say

Revellers had a barrel of laughs at the annual Pressed Cider Festival.

Held at Owd Nell’s Canalside Tavern, the three-day event was held in conjuction with Thatcher’s Cider, Southwest Orchards and Rekorderlig.

Pressed Cider Festival

Guests enjoyed a barbecue and the Brian House Charity Cider Barrel Dip.

Entertainment included live music from singer Shaun Preston and Donkey Vision.

The festival culminated in a family fun day, with rides and a wassailing celebration to welcome the Cider by Canal Barge.

Money raised will go towards The Matt Hesmondalgh Memorial Fund - CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).