Appeal over man missing from his home

Police are trying to trace a man missing from home in the Rossendale area who has links to the Fylde coast.

Stephen Walker, 49, was last seen at his home address at around 7am on Burnley Road East in Waterfoot on Tuesday, August 9. His family haven’t seen or heard from him since.

PC Pete Law said: “We are getting increasingly concerned for Mr Walker’s welfare as he has been missing for over a week now.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please make contact with us.”

Stephen is described as white, 5ft 8ins, medium build with blue eyes, thinning grey hair, a goatee beard, a tanned complexion and cropped hair.

He is known to have links to the St Annes and Blackpools area and could be travelling in a red Fiat Stilo with the registration PY02 ULT.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160823-0449.