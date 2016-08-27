Appeal made as Blackpool man goes missing

Police are appealing for information after a Blackpool man went missing.

Philip Martin, 38, was last seen in Reaney Avenue around 1.30pm on Friday, August 17.

Mr Martin has not been seen or heard from since then, with friends and work colleagues becoming concerned for his welfare.

PC Charlotte Bartlett, of Blackpool Police, said: “There have been no confirmed sightings of Philip for close to two weeks and we are now extremely worried about him.

“We would urge anybody who sees him, or who knows where he may be, to contact us immediately.

“Similarly we would appeal to Philip, if he sees this, to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”

Mr Martin is described as white with cropped, dark brown hair. It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

He is believed to have links to Cumbria and Yorkshire.

Anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0625 of August 23.