Animals rescued from burning room at Blackpool home

Two dogs and a cat were rescued when a candle sparked a blaze in a Blackpool home.

Fire crews from Blackpool attended the incident in Peter Street at around 1.45pm today.

The fire had broken out in the front room of a house.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus forced entry to the property, and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was in the property at the time, but two dogs and one cat were rescued by firefighters.

Luckily they did not suffer any injuries.

An investigation found the cause of fire to be an unattended lit ‘jar candle’ that was positioned to close to a net curtain.

A wooden TV unit and the front UPVC windows were severely damaged by fire. The remainder of the living room was severely smoke damaged. A further three rooms upstairs suffered moderate smoke damage.

Crew manager Darren Gregson from Blackpool Fire Station said: "It is important to remember to put candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely

at night."